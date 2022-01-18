Grant to Attract Minority Business Owners to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Downtown Springfield Association has received a $30K grant for its new ASCEND (Advancing Springfield’s Commitment to Entrepreneurship, Networking & Diversity) program from US Bank.

“We are the most diverse neighborhood in Southwest Missouri, but we still need to have more minority business owners,” explained Rusty Worley, Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association.

The goal is to grow the number of minority business owners in downtown Springfield by connecting those entrepreneurs with the efactory, Multicultural Business Association, and Downtown Springfield Association. More details about the partnership are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

New businesses are also coming to the downtown region in 2021. According to Worley, Billiard’s has reopened. Greenhouse Coffee + Affogato Bar is now open. JL Long Traders, along with three other businesses will open soon. For more information on downtown businesses and events, go to itsalldowntown.com.