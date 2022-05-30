SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council’s usual meeting that happens every other Monday was postponed by a day because of the Memorial Day holiday. Members will meet Tuesday, May 31 in City Council Chambers at Historic City Hall on Boonville at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday night’s agenda is a bill that authorizes the city to apply for a $1 million federal grant to develop a plan to help homeless youth in Springfield. If the city gets the grant, the city will receive money to help determine strategies and implement plans to end youth homelessness. The city has previously applied for this grant and has not been chosen. The plan is open for citizens to speak and council members may vote Tuesday.

More grant money is on the agenda and could be voted on. This bill is on behalf of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and would give the department $1.4 million to spend on efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Expenses include employees, testing, vaccinations, and rent and upkeep of the call center. This bill can be passed with only one reading. A bill that allows the city to accept more than $128,000 in COVID-19 funding from the state can also be passed after one reading and is on Tuesday’s agenda.

Members of the council will also discuss forming a community improvement district called Cottle’s Range in the area where the new Buc-ee’s is set to be built. The forming of a CID was in the plan early on, as the city is planning to pay for the improvements that need to be done to Mulroy Road and I-44 to make the project happen.

There are several zoning issues on Tuesday’s council agenda, including a petition to annex and zone 9.5 acres of property at 1610 and 1620 N. Lecompte Road to allow for industrial and retail development. The property is near U.S. 65 and East Division Street. Property on West El Camino Alto, Old Weaver Road, and West Battlefield Road will also be discussed.

Council is not expected to vote on but is expected to talk about a bill that proposes to set real and personal property tax at $.06196 per $100 of assessed property.

As a result of a class-action settlement between opioid companies and multiple states including Missouri, the City of Springfield is expected to receive money from the settlement. Tuesday, the city council will discuss an agreement that will allow Springfield to get its share of the money.

Also on the agenda is a budget of $1.4 million for sewer improvement and repair on East Chestnut Street, and collective bargaining agreements between the city and Springfield Police, fire, and electrical workers.