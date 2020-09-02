Grant Avenue Parkway Project survey launched, September workshops planned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield has launched a survey to help understand what residents want out of the Grant Avenue Parkway Project.

The survey is through a website provided by the City of Springfield.

Several workshops are planned to help show how the community will be impacted in different areas along where the parkway will be built.

Virtual Project Kickoff – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

West Central Neighborhood Workshop (Grand Street to College Street) – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Downtown Workshop – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Fassnight Neighborhood Workshop (Sunshine Street to Grand Street) – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we are ready to bring the community together in this effort,” said Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement. “Maybe not physically, but we’ve assembled a variety of virtual, interactive tools that we’ll use to engage the diverse body of stakeholders along the route.”

The workshops will be online as well as recorded and broadcasted on Mediacom channel 15.1 and 80 plus AT&T Uverse channel 99 at noon on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in September.