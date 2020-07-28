Grant Avenue Parkway Project delayed by the Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council delayed further action on the Grant Avenue Parkway Project at its meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

For the next 180 days, the acceptance and processing of demolition, new construction, re-platting and re-zoning applications will be put on hold.

The City Council says it wants to gather more input on the project’s concept design.

Grant Avenue Parkway, when completed, will be a three-mile trail between Sunshine and College Street connecting Wonders of Wildlife to Downtown Springfield.

The $21 million project is almost entirely funded by grants. The city is only contributing $5 million to the project.

