Grant aimed to make Jackson Street more pedestrian-friendly

OZARK, Mo.– Ozark Public Works Director, Jeremy Parsons, says Jackson Street currently caters to vehicles.

But says thanks to a new grant they can now make the street more pedestrian-friendly.

“We are creating two grade separated pedestrian underpasses under Jackson Street,” said Parsons.

Parsons says it’s been a community-wide effort to get the project up and running, including input from Ozark Schools.

“These pedestrian underpasses provide just amazing connectivity for Ozark Schools throughout the many buildings that they utilize within central Ozark,” said Parsons.

He says this is phase one of a multi-phase project.

“It really paves the way to start going north and that really is our goal to make these connections and to make pedestrian and bicyclists a priority,” said Parsons.

Parks and Recreation Director, Samantha Payne, says she hopes the project will draw more people to Ozark.

“As an economic benefit to having this connect, because Ozark is really unique and we’ve got some great businesses and some really quaint good quality of life stuff so it’s exciting for sure,” said Payne.

Phase one, which involves creating the two underpasses, is expected to begin this summer with a projected completion date of fall 2021.

The project will also provide nearly 4,000 linear feet of trails primarily focused on bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.