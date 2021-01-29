Grandfather dies from injuries after mid-January Webster County fire

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A man burned in a house fire in Webster County on Jan. 11 has died, according to Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts.

John Booth was found in the front yard of the home with severe burns to his lower body. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

His grandchild, Kellan Michael Harper, 3, died in the fire at his family’s mobile home. Booth was watching the child at the time of the fire.

Stirts told Ozarks First at the scene of the fire that the Harper was found in the bathroom of the trailer, and fire crews found two deceased dogs as well.

“It is sad,” said Stirts. “It’s right after Christmas and New Years’ and the beginning of the year. It’s a terrible way to start out the year for anybody. You can only imagine the grief that the family is going through to lose a child, no matter who you are. A loss of a child is hard on the fireman, it’s hard on the family, and it’s hard on police, hard on everybody.”