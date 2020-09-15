Grammy award winning artist announces Christmas show in Branson

BRANSON, MO. — One of the most well-known names in bluegrass music is performing this holiday season at Branson’s Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.

Some of Rhonda Vincent’s songs include I’m Not Over You, Alone Together Tonight, and Kentucky Borderline.

“I kind of grew up here as a teenager at Silver Dollar City,” said Vincent. “I’ve performed here at Silver Dollar City and so many other places in Branson. It’s my first time here, and it’s really kind of a challenge. I’m excited about the creation of a show for Branson.”

Vincent is usually touring around the country with her band, the Rage. However, this year she decided to do things a little differently with her first residency in the musical theatre capital.

“I have never done this before, but I am so excited,” said Vincent. “We normally stay home for Christmas, but this year we’re going to be here in Branson. Christmas in Branson.”