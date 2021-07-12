Grad School restaurant menu lives on

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The restaurant Grad School may be gone but fans of the Full Ride and other favorites aren’t completely gone.

Danny Schlink is the owner of Grad School and opened the local restaurant 12 years ago.

“I had graduated college after a prolonged college experience of nine years,” said Schlink. “And I always anticipated opening a restaurant.”

“The amount of life I saw in that building,” said Shon Tetlow, J.O.B. general manager. “The love, the good days, the bad days.”

However, the bad days came quickly once the pandemic started. The owners of the old Grad School building got a better offer from a nearby apartment complex, so the building was sold.

But, it’s not all bad news since the Grad School menu is now being served at J.O.B. Public House.

“They’re still coming here, they’re still asking for a full ride,” said Tetlow. “They’re still wanting a shot of buffalo trace.”

“I can imagine by winter that we’ll be able to go full boar and expand more into JOB’s menu,” said Schlink.

Now, the goal is to move forward.

“I took the front door,” ‘said Schlink. “They demolished the building and they told me I could take whatever I want I assumed that meant the front door.”

Keeping old memories while forming new ones down the line.