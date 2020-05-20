Grab and go meals at Springfield Public Schools end this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grab and go meals at Springfield Public Schools end this Thursday, May 21.

Details on when the summer meal service will begin should be announced soon.

Some families could be getting EBT benefit cards for their school aged children.

The benefits help cover the cost of students meals eaten at home March through May. The amount may vary depending on the household, but the maximum per child is $302.

If your family already had a snap card in March, then the additional benefits will be added automatically, otherwise, an application will need to be completed which could be received by families as soon as next week.