Governor Parson visits Branson to speak to supporters

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- “Mike Works Bus Tour” made its first campaign stop of the day at Shepherd of the Hills in Branson, where the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor spoke to supporters.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe began his speech by thanking the people of Taney County who have helped him along his journey. He then introduced a special message sent by Lara Trump for the campaign.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime. My father-in-law has been working hard to make Missouri and America great again. You’ve got some great leaders in the state of Missouri, like Governor Mike Parson, who’s been working alongside our president to protect law-and-order, jobs and life in your state. It’s going to take all of us working hard to make sure we keep the socialist agenda out of Missouri and out of America.”

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe then introduced Governor Parson to the stage, where he addressed his supports on various issues, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t respond just to the media because the media wants you to do something. There is no experts out there who knows how to deal with the virus because nobody knew how to deal with it. You have to use common sense, you have to rely on faith, and you’ve got to make sure you preserve people’s freedoms above all.”

Before heading onto his next stop, Parson invited Ozarks First on his tour bus to get an exclusive interview; watch the full interview below.