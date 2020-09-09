Governor Parson says Missouri is fighting COVID and violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is reporting more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Governor Mike Parson said the increase in positive cases is among college-age students.

Governor Parson says it’s people between the ages of 18 and 24 who aren’t taking the virus seriously and causing the state’s positive COVID-19 numbers to increase.

All Missouri public schools, universities and colleges return to school this week and the governor said they all have a plan in place if numbers continue to rise.

“We want our kids in school and we will continue to do everything we can to keep them safe, healthy and moving forward,” Governor Parson said. “We know there is a lot of concern regarding college students, but I want to assure you that our colleges and universities have plans in place.”

The University of Missouri has reported more than 1,100 cases since reopening at the end of August.

Governor Parson is asking local leaders to help schools slow the spread with CARES Act funding.

“I’m encouraging all county commissioners on those local levels to use that money for testing and contact tracing,” Governor Parson said. “I think that’s crucial to keep these schools open and to keep things safe.”

Governor Parson, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams and Director of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven met with the leader of Missouri schools and local public health agencies. The officials discussed COVID-19 mitigation strategies, state guidance for school masking, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation.

Besides COVID-19, Missouri is also fighting an increase in crime.

“Violent crime in our state has been a problem in our state long before COVID-19,” Governor Parson said.

The governor’s special session on violent crime is now on its seventh week and concurrent jurisdiction of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office still needs approval in the House.

“I haven’t spoken to House leadership since the Senate passed that,” Governor Parson said. “I’m not sure what their plans are at this point, but again, we are encouraging them to pass this to give law enforcement the tools they need to fight.”

Governor Parson announced a $1 million grant to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help crackdown on the city’s violence. This federal grant will help expand the league’s “Serving Our Streets” initiative.

Governor Parson said he’s proud of lawmakers agreeing to create a witness protection program, House Bill 66, and approving to reduce residency requirements for St. Louis public safety workers, House Bill 46.

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently down by more than 140 officers and this legislation can help fill that gap,” Governor Parson said.

Both HB 46 and HB 66 are awaiting the governor’s signature before becoming state law. Legislators still have to appropriate funding to the witness protection program. The bill’s sponsor hopes the general assembly will appropriate $1 million during the veto session.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol next week for the veto session where the House is expected to vote on the three bills, HB 2, HB 11 and HB 16. Since senators and representatives are returning, the Department of Health and Senior Services will be offering COVID-19 testing for those working in the statehouse.