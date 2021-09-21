Governor Parson renews Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment contract

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Parson announced Tuesday that Monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 in Missouri are here to stay for an extra month.

The original treatment contract was supposed to last for 30 days beginning in late August at treatment sites in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis, and Scott counties.

Governor Parson has now renewed the contract to allow for an additional 30 days of the treatment, saying, “Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems. However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”

So far, 1,732 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibody infusions through these sites.

To learn more about these treatments, visit combatcovid.hhs.gov.