Governor Parson pushes crime bill to bring more protection to witnesses of crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is working to make lawmakers approve a crime bill that includes more protections for witnesses of crime.

The governor pointed to a bill he signed allowing military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri providing the requirements from their home state are similar or more stringent.

Other legislation appearing to be dead this session includes an internet sales tax. Supporters of this bill say they thought it could generate some revenue while protecting local businesses.

Many people are asking, according to the governor, if there will be a need to call for a special session.

“Look we don’t know,” said Governor Parson. “I don’t know if we’re gonna call for a special session the main thing I wanna do right now is handle the COVID-19 virus see what that’s going to become July or 1 of June I’m sorry and how we’re going to get the economy going those are my two priorities right now.”

Governor Parson says the biggest challenge for the state will be managing the budget, which might need adjusting before the fiscal year starts July 1, depending on how much federal money is available.

“There’s going to be, people need to be prepared that there’s going to be a lot of things that going to have to happen in the state of Missouri to balance the budget and as governor, I have to balance the budget I’m going to do it,” said Governor Parson.

The governor says he continues to be encouraged and that the Statewide says there are 115 patients on ventilators while hospitals have more than 1,000 ventilators available.