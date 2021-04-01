Governor Parson provides Missouri COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Parson will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon about COVID-19 efforts in the state.
During the briefing, Parson announced that Missouri’s seven day positivity rate remains steady around 4% and hospitalizations have dropped below 800. This is the first time hospitalizations have dropped that low since early August.
Parson said more than 2.5 million doses have been administered. He quoted CDC data that said nearly 66% of Missouri’s 65 and older population and 32% of our 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.
