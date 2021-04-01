Governor Parson provides Missouri COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Parson will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon about COVID-19 efforts in the state.

During the briefing, Parson announced that Missouri’s seven day positivity rate remains steady around 4% and hospitalizations have dropped below 800. This is the first time hospitalizations have dropped that low since early August.

Missouri's 7-day positivity rate remains steady around 4% and hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the FIRST TIME since early August. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 1, 2021

Parson said more than 2.5 million doses have been administered. He quoted CDC data that said nearly 66% of Missouri’s 65 and older population and 32% of our 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.

According to CDC data, which includes the latest doses administered through federal partnerships, nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of our 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.#MOStopsCOVID pic.twitter.com/35PZSJYfgE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 1, 2021

This is a developing story.