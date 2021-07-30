Governor Parson order flags at half staff August 1st

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half staff at government buildings in Greene and Webster Counties on Sunday, August 1st.

On Sunday, flags in Greene County and Webster County will be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Special Agent James Dale Holdman Jr.

Special Agent Holdman unexpectedly died while performing his job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“For more than 32 years, Special Agent J.D. Holdman Jr. devoted his life to public safety while working at the local, state, and federal levels.” Governor Parson said, “Special Agent Holdman served as a deputy sheriff, fire investigator, battled the illegal drug trade and was honored and respected by his colleagues for his outstanding work. He was a model public servant who made his state a safer place for children, the vulnerable, and all of us.”

Special Agent Holdman served as a Washington County Deputy Sherrif, a State Highway Patrol Motor Vehicle Inspector, and a Division of Fire Safety Investigator.

He joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Special Agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He was honored with the Guardian of Justice Award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri in 2016 for his work investigating child pornography and child sex abuse.

