Governor Parson gives the keynote address at Sparta High School

SPARTA, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson gave the keynote address at a local high school graduation to 44 seniors.

The graduates of Sparta High School had to follow guinelines in order to celebrate the end of their senior year.

each student sat six feet apart from each other during the ceremony and family members in the audience sat together in every third row.

Governor Parson addressed not only the Sparta High School class of 2020, but it was also his granddaughter’s senior class.

The governor said while the end of the year had changed for all the seniors, it will launch them into the future.

“Cause one thing I will assure all you seniors out there tonight, 2020 will never be about the coronavirus so just set that off to the side,” said Governor Parson. “That’s not what we’re going to remember 2020 is about. I’m going to tell you what 2020 will be remembered by. It’ll be remembered as the launchpad for you.”

Below is an uncomplete list of school graduation dates and times in the Ozarks: