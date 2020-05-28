Governor Parson extends phase one of the reopening plan in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri phase one reopening plan will be extended until June 15.

Parson says extending phase one aligns with our other Executive Orders, as well as the State of Emergency in Missouri.

He says our efforts are showing positive results and that we are in a good place for testing, PPE, hospital capacity and data.

Parson says the state is extending the phase one order not because we have taken any steps back but because we want to make sure we are prepared for the next phase. Parson says nothing about phase one has changed.

Parson says there are currently no limitations on how many people can be at a social gathering as long as precautions are taken, and six feet of distance can be maintained.

Missouri currently has 12,673 positive COVID cases and 707 deaths.

Watch below for the full Press conference.