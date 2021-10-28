Governor Parson issues executive order in response to federal vaccine mandate

Governor Mike Parson has been voicing more concerns lately about state’s rights.

During a stop in Republic this week, he touched on the topic when it comes to our school districts.

“We just need to continue what we are doing and don’t need overreach from the government right now at a time like this.” He added, “When you see what is happening on the federal level with the Biden administration. There is nobody in this county that doesn’t realize that this is overreach.”

He also feels the same about federal vaccine mandates, calling them unprecedented and dangerous. On Thursday, he issued Executive Order 2110. This order leads state executive departments to cooperate with the state attorney general and a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. It also bans departments from implementing vaccine mandates or penalties if their employees have religious or medical exemptions.

Democratic lawmakers in Jefferson City say states rights need to be balanced with states responsibilities.

“The executive order that the governor released today I think is another example of a waste of time and energy specifically related to the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Democrat State Representative Betsy Fogle.” She added,” I am a firm proponent and firm believer in local control and the best decisions for our neighbors are made by our neighbors. but we need to appropriately resource and support those decisions at the state level which I do not think we have done the last two years with Covid.”