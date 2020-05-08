Governor Parson discusses the present and future for Missouri

“What was the best thing to do for the entire State of Missouri? I focused on that every day, with the number 1 goal of trying to keep Missourians safe.”- Mike Parson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kolr10’s Jesse Inman sat down with Governor Mike Parson to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on Missouri.

Less than two years ago, Mike Parson was sworn in as Governor after the resignation of Eric Greitens. Fast forward to 2020, Parson has gone in front of cameras nearly every day for the last two months, trying to navigate through uncharted territory caused by COVID-19.

“It was extremely challenging, because when we first went out, we didn’t have the information – we didn’t have real data for the State of Missouri,” said Governor Parson. “We were basically trying to plug holes as we went, trying to react to the problem.”

Those problems varied county by county, and Parson says there was no “one-size fits all” approach to the diverse parts of the state – which is why he left many decisions to local governments.

“People were wanting you all the time – putting a lot of pressure on you to make blanket policies for the state, and it’s just very difficult to do,” said Governor Parson. “Every region is different, and that’s why I think it’s important as the Governor of the state of Missouri for one, let the local controls do their job. Try to make sure you see where the hotspots were, give as much information as you could, and they had to make some of the decisions on their own.”

Parson has goals to improve things like infrastructure in Missouri, but with the state down about 800 milllion dollars in revenue, they’ll have different ways to fund it.

“We’re not going to have the cash flow that we’re used to,” said Governor Parson. “We’re going to have to make cuts, we’re going to have to make withholds, but at the end of the day we’re going to balance the budget and Missouri’s going to move forward.”