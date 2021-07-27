Governor Parson delivers State of the State Address at JQH Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson visited Springfield to deliver the State of the State Address at JQH Arena.

Parson spoke about Missouri’s economic recovery, workforce development, transportation investment, and other topics.

Parson specifically cited Missouri’s unemployment rate which he says stands at 4.3% compared to the double-digits it used to be at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know we’ve got 70% of the people that lost their jobs that are back in the workforce,” said Parson. ” We just need to get that other 30 percent back in the workforce. We know everywhere people are looking for good quality employees all over the state of Missouri right now. We need to try and encourage people to get back to their jobs, get back to work. And I think that’s one of the hurdles we’re facing right now.”

Parson says he plans to continue to focus on infrastructure and the workforce.