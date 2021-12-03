Governor Parson appoints Christian County circuit judge to Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Friday that he has appointed a Christian County circuit judge to serve on the Missouri Court of Appeals in the southern district.

Parson appointed Judge Jennifer Growcock to the position. She will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October.

Judge Growcock earned her Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in political science and psychology from the University of Iowa. She received a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

She is a member of the Ozark Rotary Club and the Nixa and Springfield Chambers of Commerce.