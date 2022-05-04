BRANSON, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today that the new name for the former Ozark Mountain State Park will be Shepherd of the Hills State Park.



The 1,000-acre state property located on Sycamore Church Road in Branson was one of several purchased in 2016 by the state for development as a state park.



Today’s announcement also is to be accompanied by a “conceptual plan” for the park.



OzarksFirst has a reporter with Parson for three appearances in the Branson area today. We will share details about the park’s future as they are released.