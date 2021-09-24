Governor Parson announces Missouri top rankings in the U.S.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Missouri Welcome sign for Visitors traveling by car, taken near the western entrance into Missouri on”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri ranked high in several categories across the U.S.

Governor Mike Parson sent out a list of Missouri’s top rankings throughout the country Friday.

  • Missouri ranked 1st in small business wage growth
  • Missouri ranked 2nd in new registered apprenticeships
  • Missouri ranked 3rd for pandemic proof businesses
  • Missouri ranked 4th for new manufacturing facilities 
  • Missouri ranked 5th for cost of doing business
  •  Missouri ranked 6th for cost of living
  • Missouri ranked 7th for tech manufacturing growth
  • Missouri ranked 8th for overall housing affordability
  • Missouri ranked 9th for military retirees
  • Missouri ranked 10th for site selection

The list says, “Incredible statistics that prove why Missouri is the Show-Me-State.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now