Governor Parson announces Missouri top rankings in the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri ranked high in several categories across the U.S.
Governor Mike Parson sent out a list of Missouri’s top rankings throughout the country Friday.
- Missouri ranked 1st in small business wage growth
- Missouri ranked 2nd in new registered apprenticeships
- Missouri ranked 3rd for pandemic proof businesses
- Missouri ranked 4th for new manufacturing facilities
- Missouri ranked 5th for cost of doing business
- Missouri ranked 6th for cost of living
- Missouri ranked 7th for tech manufacturing growth
- Missouri ranked 8th for overall housing affordability
- Missouri ranked 9th for military retirees
- Missouri ranked 10th for site selection
The list says, “Incredible statistics that prove why Missouri is the Show-Me-State.”