Governor Parson and local Missouri officials discuss violence

Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Mayors and police chiefs of Missouri’s four largest cities are in Jefferson City this morning to meet with Governor Mike Parson to discuss crime and other issues.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Police Chief Paul Williams and their counterparts in St Louis, Kansas City, and Columbia will travel to the Missouri Capitol to meet with the Governor.

Crime and violence will be the main topic, but they’re also expected to discuss issues like jobs as well.

Governor Parson will hold a statehouse press briefing at noon.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison has noted that St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield are three of the top 15 most violent cities in the nation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

