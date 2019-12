SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It may be Christmas Eve but the governor and the first lady still took time out of their busy holiday schedule to stop by Cox South hospital to greet patients and thank hospital staff.

The stop in Springfield was one of five stops on the first family’s schedule today.

Governor Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson also made stops in St. Louis at Barnes Jewish Hospital, at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, and at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.