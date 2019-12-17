Governor Mike Parson funds some Springfield transportation projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Transportation projects across the state are getting a big boost from Governor Mike Parson today.

Gov. Parson announced that he will use a cost-share program to help fund 50 million dollars worth of projects in Missouri.

And some projects here in the Ozarks were included in the announcement!

Most notably Springfield will get one and a half million dollars to fund the Galloway Street improvements the city has been working on for months.

West Plains will also receive almost one and a quarter-million dollars to create access roads to the Ozarks Medical Center.

And Ozark will get almost three-quarters of a million dollars to make improvements to McCracken Road and North Third Street.

