Governor Mike Parson and survey teams look at possible locations for an alternative care site in Springfield

Governor Mike Parson tweets photos of location sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson, along with crews from FEMA, Health and Human Services, and the Army Corps of Engineers, arrived in Greene County in search of a location for an alternate care site.

Parson tweeted photos of the survey team inspecting possible locations for an alternate care site.

According to documents, one of the sites being considered is the Q Hotel and Suites in downtown Springfield.

Parson also tweeted that state officials will continue to do everything they can to support the local community as COVID-19 continues to spread.

