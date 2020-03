JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson Tweeted Monday (3/16/2020).

According to the governor, the two new cases are in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The Missouri state lab has tested 215 people.

• 207 negative

• 8 positive (Greene County 3, STL County 3, STL City 1, Henry County 1)



No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/X4XcMDTu6f — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Missouri to eight.