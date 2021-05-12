Government helping families access broadband

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The government is making it more affordable for families to get broadband internet.

Starting Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission is accepting applications for its Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. To qualify you must have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri says this program will allow families flexibility to work from home or take part in telehealth.

Caleb Hatfield, the Alliance of SWMO, said, “Its so important because definitely around here we have a lot of low income families who don’t have a lot of cash a month to put towards an internet bill so if they have to do anything they have to go to a public library. The public library isn’t open all the time.”

Families that qualify will receive a $50 per month discount on broadband service.