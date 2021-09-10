Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is considering calling a special legislative session to challenge President Joe Biden’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing for many workers.

Parson told the Kansas City Star in an interview on Friday that Missouri will oppose the White House initiative on “multiple fronts.”

He didn’t elaborate but left open the possibility of a special session.

Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing.

Parson and State Attorney General Eric Schmitt were among critics of the Thursday announcement. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, took to his personal Twitter account to decry the announcement.

The Majority Leader of the Missouri State Senate called for lawmakers to take action to protect Missouri residents and Missouri businesses.

The U.S. is still struggling to curb the surging delta variant, which is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.