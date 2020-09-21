Gov. Parson signs two bills supporting law enforcement officers

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Officials announced St. Louis has been added to the list of cities that will receive assistance from Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program launched to help city police in their effort to reduce violent crime. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO.- Governor Parson signed two bills Monday that he says will help fight violent crime in Missouri.

Parson signed HB 66 and HB 46 into law. The General Assembly passed both laws during the recent special session.

According to a press release, HB 66 creates a Pretrial Witness Protection Fund in which law enforcement agencies can provide resources for the security of victims and witnesses and their immediate families. HB 46 removes the residency requirements for public safety employees in the City of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently short by more than 140 officers. This legislation can help fill that gap, the release says.

“We have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent months,” Governor Parson said. “HB 66 and HB 46 are valuable tools that will build on our efforts to combat violent crime, support law enforcement officers, and make our communities safer. I want to thank Representative Ron Hicks, Senator Doug Libla, Representative Jon Patterson, and Senator Tony Luetkemeyer for getting these bills passed this special session.”

Parson will be traveling Missouri this week to hold ceremonial signings of the bills.