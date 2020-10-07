Gov. Parson says $133 million in CARES Act funding is coming to Missouri

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Republican governors and state lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus virus, refusing to wear masks and fighting against coronavirus restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease did little to change their thinking. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that over $133 million in funding to support critical services in several areas, including nearly $95 million in CARES Act funding and $40 million in general revenue.

According to a press release, nearly $100 million of these funds will support K-12 and higher education.

“When we evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on Missouri’s economy and state revenues back in June, we had to make some difficult decisions to keep our budget balanced,” Governor Parson said. “However, we promised to reevaluate our spending after the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, and that is what we have done.”

The remainder of the CARES Act funds will go to assisted living, and residential care facilities, child care providers, and independent living centers, and help Missourians suffering from substance use disorders access additional recovery services.

