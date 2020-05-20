Gov. Parson: Missouri’s COVID-19 info is now available in an online dashboard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– In an effort to be transparent, Governor Mike Parson is making Missouri’s COVID-19 data public. It can be seen at any time through this online dashboard.

Lab-confirmed cases, daily increase percentages, and weekly increase percentages are all available on the dashboard’s front page.

County-by-county case counts are also available.

The Governor discussed this new dashboard during his daily briefing on Missouri’s fight against COVID-19.

The Governor also talked about the State of Missouri’s hope to increase testing capacity and the efforts his administration is making.

The Governor’s entire briefing as it aired on Facebook is below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now