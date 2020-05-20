Gov. Parson: Missouri’s COVID-19 info is now available in an online dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– In an effort to be transparent, Governor Mike Parson is making Missouri’s COVID-19 data public. It can be seen at any time through this online dashboard.

Lab-confirmed cases, daily increase percentages, and weekly increase percentages are all available on the dashboard’s front page.

County-by-county case counts are also available.

The Governor discussed this new dashboard during his daily briefing on Missouri’s fight against COVID-19.

The Governor also talked about the State of Missouri’s hope to increase testing capacity and the efforts his administration is making.

The Governor’s entire briefing as it aired on Facebook is below: