Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)– Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri will consent to taking in lawfully admitted refugees.

Parson announced his decision Tuesday in response to an executive order issued in September by President Donald Trump that required governors to publicly agree to accept refugees. Refugees would not be allowed to automatically come to states where governors refuse consent, even if cities and counties welcome them.

Parson said in a statement that Missouri would agree to continue to resettle lawfully admitted refugees in communities that request them. He noted the state has a long history of refugee resettlement and many former refugees have become vital members of their communities.

