Gov. Parson: Cancel or suspend gatherings larger than 50

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday evening said his administration is strongly encouraging the cancellation or suspension of public events with more than 50 people.

Parson’s announcement followed federal health officials’ recommendations that those events be halted in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas City and St. Louis area officials said they were banning events with more than 50 people for eight weeks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation. St. Louis area leaders also recommended that all K-12 schools close at least by Wednesday until further notice.