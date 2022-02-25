JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions. Two appointees are in the Ozarks.

Sheriff Jim Arnott was appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Sheriff Arnott has served as the Greene County Sheriff since 2008. He has also simultaneously served as the Interim Chief of the Fair Grove Police Department and Ash Grove Police Department during two separate vacancies.

Michael Taylor, of Marshfield, was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission.

Taylor has served as the Webster County Coroner since his election in 2004. He joined the Marshfield Fire Protection District in 1989 as a firefighter and rose through the ranks to become Fire Chief, a position he has held since 2005.