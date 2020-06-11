Gov. Parson announces Missouri fully open for business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced that beginning Tuesday, June 16, Missouri will be FULLY OPEN for business.

Parson says all statewide restrictions will be lifted. Local officials still have the authority to put stricter rules, regulations, and ordinances in place.

Parson says that it is truly incredible how far Missouri has come since the beginning of COVID. It has been over 90 days since the first case in Missouri.

Parson says that Missouri has exceeded the four pillars for reopening the state. The four pillars are:

Increase Testing PPE Hospital capacity Data

Parson announced that he signed an executive order to extend that the state of emergency in Missouri through December 30, 2020, for utilization of the CARES Act funding.

He says hospitalizations from May 1 to June 10 have fallen by 43% statewide.

Watch below for the full Press conference.