Good Samaritan Boys Ranch hosts tree lighting ceremony

The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch in Brighton, Missouri, hosted its annual tree lighting event on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Both the staff and youth sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” before they lit the 25-foot-tree.

Seventy-five boys ranging from ages 11 to 18 are on the ranch.

Several sponsors came through this year to donate gifts and money.

“It’s about making it feel a little like home and that people care about them and we’re just not going to forget about what they need,” said Paula Heavin, director of youth care at the Boy’s Ranch.

The nonprofit is in need of winter clothes like coats, gloves, hats and even cowboy boots for their horseback riding program.