PGA Golf tournaments will go without spectators in 2020

HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place this year without spectators. That will also be the case for the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.

Participants in the PGA Tournament will be tested for COVID-19 and have temperature checks each day before the tournament begins.

Public Relations manager Janet Glaser says no spectators at the upcoming tournaments was a PGA decision.

“The PGA is actually not having spectators through the end of their 2020 schedule, so all of those events are spectator free as we learn to navigate what’s happening right now,” said Glaser.

The golfers will be restricted in the Big Cedar “bubble,” similar to what the NBA players have to keep them from contracting COVID-19.

Athletes and their families will still be able to enjoy other activities besides the PGA TOUR Champions at Buffalo Ridge.

“Playing great golf, also sending them over to nearby Dogwood Canyon, where it is an outdoor paradise and they love to go fishing out there,” said Glaser. “Hopefully sending them also to the shooting academy, so safety and fun all wrapped up into one.”

The tournament will feature a $3 million purse. Even though the event is closed to spectators, fans will be able to catch the action on the golf channel.

“It will be in 340 million homes, 170 countries across the globe, so really excited to put a spotlight on Ozarks golf,” said Glaser.

The first PGA tournament will be held August 19 through the 21 on the Buffalo Ridge Golf Course. The Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National Golf Course will be from August 24 through the 26.