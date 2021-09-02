GO CAPS teaches students about professional first impressions

BRANSON, Mo. – GO CAPS is a high school program that connects students to careers, professionals, and passions.

GO CAPS stands for the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

Earlier today, at the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB, GO CAPS facilitator Alisa Cornelison prepared her students for their elevator pitch assignment.

“We’re teaching kids about first impressions, about how to shake hands, eye contact, masks, no masks… Like how do you receive a smile with a mask on? How do you give a smile with a mask on? These soft skills that these kids are going to take out into the community, into the real world, into their professional life, and beyond school,” said Cornelison.

Students like Branson High School junior Tabitha Williams said they are excited to participate in the program.

“I wanted to experience an unconventional type of applicable learning which is something you don’t always get in high school,” said Williams.

The GO CAPS program has options for students that want a career in business, the medical field, and teaching.

The program utilizes professional leaders in the community to give students real-world experience while in high school.