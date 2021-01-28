Go Caps helps students prepare for future careers

BRANSON, MO. – Go Caps is offering profession-based learning to upperclassmen with an interest in business, the medical field, and teaching.

“We have business partners all throughout the community, from our local hospitals to the district next year helping out with the teacher education program, and also with so many diverse businesses within Branson that are really tailored to our business/entrepreneurship strands,” said Jack Harris, the principal of Branson High School.

“So kids get a great, different look at a lot of different types of programming and they get to figure out what they want to do within that next step before they go to college and start spending out a lot of money. They get to take care of those things now, and figure out what they want to do, or maybe what they don’t want to do.” Jack Harris, Principal of Branson High School

Go Caps stands for Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies. Katelyn Patrick is a student at Branson High School who is a part of Go Caps. She is practicing for a future career in medicine and says they receive great training from local professionals in the Branson area.

“I’ve really developed my professional skills because there’s always room for improvement.” Katelyn Patrick

Thursday, she helped show future members of the program what they’ve learned. “A little bit of reparatory care, CPR, vital signs, stop the bleed training.”