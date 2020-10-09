Glory Road in Branson closing, traffic delays expected

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson announced the center lane and sidewalk of Glory Road will close Monday, Oct. 12. to relocate a pedestrian crosswalk.

Glory Road is between West 76 Country Boulevard and Green Mountain Drive. The crosswalk relocation is a part of the Aquarium at the Boardwalk Project.

This project is expected to keep the road closed until Oct. 23. Traffic delays are expected, so Branson says signs will be put up to vehicles detour around the lane closure.

Branson says individuals with questions are asked to call the Public Works & Engineering Department at 417-337-8559.