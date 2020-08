SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Glenstone Avenue ramp to eastbound Highway 60 closed today at 3 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

Crews will spend the time doing preventative maintenance, including cleaning and sealing the bridge.

This ramp is on the east side of the Glenstone and Highway 60 interchange near Nature Center Way.

To reach the eastbound side of Highway 60, drivers must instead use the ramp at Harvard Avenue.