Giving Tuesday: Child Advocacy Center hosts drive through dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Child Advocacy Center is accepting donations for Giving Tuesday as well as hosting a drive-thru dinner event Tues. Nov. 8

“If you’re a nonprofit, it’s been really hard to fundraise because you haven’t been able to do those kinds of things,” said Lori Barnes Miller, with the Child Advocacy Center. “We had several months that things just went way down.”

Miller said giving fatigue has been taking a toll on lots of nonprofits because they don’t stop needing money, but money sometimes isn’t rolling in.

“Really sit back and think what moves you,” said Miller.

Denee Fay, with the Pregnancy Care Center in Springfield, said the pandemic has been challenging for everyone including nonprofits.

“It has been a big opportunity in the past,” said Fay. “We usually receive a lot of donations during giving Tuesday. Donations are matched up to 50$ thousand.”

You can donate to or reserve a drive-through dinner from the Child Advocacy Center here.

You can donate to the Pregnancy Care Center’s Giving Tuesday campaign here.

Recently, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced it will be hosting a similar giving day with the theme “rallying for recovery” to support nonprofits in the Ozarks.

The online event will be in March of 2021.