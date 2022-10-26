SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Oct. 26 is World Sustainability Day and in honor of the occasion, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is pledging to plant a tree in the name of the first 5,000 people who donate blood on and after 10/26/22.

The effort is in partnership with Blood Centers of America and Forestmatic, which is an organization that works to help businesses become sustainable.

Anyone who donates successfully at CBCO will get a code to track where their tree is planted in Uganda.

Anyone who wants to donate blood can do so at CBCO donor centers in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, Arkansas, or Bentonville, Arkansas. Appointments can be scheduled online at: www.cbco.org/donate-blood.