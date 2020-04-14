Girls Scouts offers a new way to stay connected at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kelsey Conner of Girl Scouts says it was important for the group to find a way to keep girls connected.

“We want to see a world where we are continuously building girls of courage, confidence and character,” said Conner.

Prompting the creation of “Girl Scouts at Home,” which Conner says offers all girls an opportunity to engage in activities.

“We have our online badge work, so that would include badges from our daisies to our ambassadors…” said Conner.

The Girl Scout’s virtual programming also rolls out this week.

“A third part of that is our ‘Professor Penny Presents’ programming, which will be Facebook lives geared around our STEMS programming,” said Conner.

Conner says the organization is also working on an online segment called “Girl Talks.”

“We’re trying to create them like TED Talks, where we have women from the community from all different careers come in and just talk about their careers,” said Conner.

She says Girl Scouts understands it can be a challenging time for families.

“It can kind of feel kind of dark and we wanted make sure that all girls have access to this program, because it is really important,” said Conner.

Conner says troop meetings have also been transitioned to online platforms.

“Our leaders have been so great at picking up right where we left off before the stay-at-home order was issued,” said Conner.

The Girl Scout experience includes activities on STEM, outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.