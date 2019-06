FILE – In this July 1, 2010 file photo, chickens poke their heads out of cages in Turner, Maine. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and other imported goods are threatening a trade deal with South Africa that gives U.S. chicken producers duty-free access to a market that had effectively been shut to them […]

LEBANON, Mo.– One of the more interesting stops on the Girlfriend Getaway day one itinerary: Lebanon’s Cackle Hatchery.

Cackle boasts its status as a generations-old hatchery breeding more than 200 breeds of poultry.

The hatchery has been in business since 1936 and on Monday, the Girlfriend Getaway crew got to tour the grounds and play with some of the hatchery’s primary export.