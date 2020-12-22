Girl Scouts spread Christmas cheer by decorating a Nixa nursing home

NIXA, Mo. — A few young ladies went out to the Nixa Nursing and Rehab facility to give presidents and decorate windows for residents.

Girl Scout Troop 71364 usually goes to the rehab center each year to sing Christmas carols, but due to COVID-19, they changed their plans to bring Christmas cheer while also keeping residents safe.

“You don’t know how much this means to our residents and our staff and how much it enhances their holiday spirit,” said Matt Schrader, Nixa Nursing & Rehab administrator. “You guys did a great job, and we appreciate it so much. Thank you.”

The girls in the troop purchased the decorations all by themselves.