Girl Scout summer camps go virtual in 2020

HEARTLAND, mo. — Girl Scouts in Missouri aren’t going to let COVID-19 take away their summer camp this year.

The Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland Community relations specialist, Kelsey Conner, says canceling all in-person summer camp sessions this year was not an easy decision, but girls can still go to camp virtually.

“We’re essentially just trying to make it as normal of a camp experience as we possibly can,” said Conner. “Just because it’s at home, we want it to still give them the camp experience that they would have as if it’s a traditional year.”

Girl Scouts and families will explain how they feel about the change this summer on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.

