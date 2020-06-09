Girl Scout summer camps go virtual in 2020

HEARTLAND, mo. — Girl Scouts in Missouri aren’t going to let COVID-19 take away their summer camp this year.

The Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland Community relations specialist, Kelsey Conner, says canceling all in-person summer camp sessions this year was not an easy decision, but girls can still go to camp virtually.

“We’re essentially just trying to make it as normal of a camp experience as we possibly can,” said Conner. “Just because it’s at home, we want it to still give them the camp experience that they would have as if it’s a traditional year.”

