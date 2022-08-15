CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm.

The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day.

It is unclear at the moment if the child was left abandoned in the car or if they got in on their own.

This is the 16th child to die in a hot car nationwide, according to Kids and Car Safety. Missouri ranks #13th in the nation with a total of 27 child hot car deaths since 1998.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.